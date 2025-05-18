Gerard Moreno News: Assist's game winner

Moreno assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Barcelona.

Moreno appeared off the bench Sunday, seeing only his second appearance since a return from injury, both of which came from the bench. That said, in his 13 minutes of play, he would bag an assist on Tajon Buchanan's game-winning goal. He is now up to five goal contributions in 16 appearances this season.