German Berterame News: Quiet performance in loss

Berterame had one off-target shot and created one chance during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toluca.

Berterame was coming off scoring in three consecutive matches but couldn't deliver when his team needed the most, being completely overwhelmed by opposing defenders and seeing his team getting eliminated. Though, the setback doesn't erase what the striker did throughout the season, the best of his career, as he finished with 20 goals over 38 starts.