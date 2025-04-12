German Berterame News: Receives red card against Tigres

Berterame picked up a straight red card in the second half of Saturday's duel versus Tigres.

Berterame left his team with 10 men after complaining to the referee in the 73rd minute of the game. The forward is now suspended for the midweek encounter with America and may regain his starting spot in the subsequent visit to Leon. He's the best scorer on the squad with seven goals in the Clausura 2025 campaign, so his absence is a significant blow to a Rayados team whose other center-forward alternatives are Roberto Carlos De La Rosa and Jose Alvarado.