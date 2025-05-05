German Berterame News: Scores, assists versus Pumas

Berterame scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Pumas.

Berterame gave his team the lead through a close-range strike in the 58th minute, before delivering a backwards pass which led to Nelson Deossa's goal in the 89th of the victory. The striker made the score sheet for the second straight game, completing a solid start to the postseason and adding to his nine goals and one assist in the full campaign. He was left in the middle of the front line with Roberto Carlos De La Rosa dropping to the bench, and that could be expected later on, perhaps with Sergio Canales appearing behind him to supply him with scoring chances.