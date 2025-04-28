German Berterame News: Scores goal in loss

Berterame scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Pachuca.

Berterame opened the scoring with a right-footed touch inside the six-yard box during the 51st minute of the Play-In match. It was the forward's first goal since April 5 and eighth of the current tournament. He returned to the starting squad after missing one game through suspension and another due to coach's decision, and he featured as part of an attacking partnership with Roberto Carlos De La Rosa.