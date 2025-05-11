Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes once in away win

Rulli registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Le Havre.

Rulli conceded a goal in the 66th minute when Issa Soumare finished from close range after a well-placed assist by Josue Casimir. The Argentinian goalkeeper made two saves during the game to help Marseille keep the lead and secure their qualification for the next Champions League. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Rennes since the team will want to end the season well in the Velodrome and keep their second place in the standings.