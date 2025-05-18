Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes two goals in victory

Rulli had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over Rennes.

Rulli conceded two goals but made one save to help secure Marseille's win. His distribution from the back was instrumental in initiating attacks and he couldn't do much on either goal. Rulli's experience provided stability to Marseille's defense throughout the season and he will be a key element next season to help Marseille in their European journey in the Champions League.