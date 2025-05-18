Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Geronimo Rulli headshot

Geronimo Rulli News: Concedes two goals in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Rulli had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over Rennes.

Rulli conceded two goals but made one save to help secure Marseille's win. His distribution from the back was instrumental in initiating attacks and he couldn't do much on either goal. Rulli's experience provided stability to Marseille's defense throughout the season and he will be a key element next season to help Marseille in their European journey in the Champions League.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now