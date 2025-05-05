Geronimo Rulli News: Costly error leads to equalizer

Rulli recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Lille.

Rulli's misjudged pass in the 74th minute allowed Matias Fernandez-Pardo to score, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Lille. Despite an otherwise composed performance during which he did not need to make a single save, this mistake overshadowed his efforts and prevented Marseille from securing a crucial win in the race for a qualification place in the next Champions League. He will look to bounce back and keep a clean sheet against Le Havre on Saturday.