Geronimo Rulli

Geronimo Rulli News: Difficult outing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Rulli made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Reims.

Rulli had another difficult outing Saturday against Reims conceding three goals on the only real chances from the opposition. Marseille dominated possession with more than 80% but struggled defensively allowing three goals on counterattacks leaving the goalkeeper with little chance to make a difference. He registered two saves including one crucial stop that prevented a fourth goal. He will look to bounce back Sunday against Toulouse.

Geronimo Rulli
Marseille
