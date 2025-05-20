Fantasy Soccer
Gerrit Holtmann

Gerrit Holtmann News: Exiting club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Holtmann is not extending his contract and will leave Bochum, according to his former club.

Holtmann is ending his time with Bochum this season, as the attacker will not extend his current contract and will explore new options. This ends a four-year stint with the club, having spent one of those seasons on loan. That said, in his time with the club, he has notched 43 starts in 75 appearances to go along with eight goals and six assists.

Gerrit Holtmann
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
