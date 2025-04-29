Giacomo Raspadori News: Deployed late against Torino

Raspadori (illness) had two passes, one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (zero won) in four minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Raspadori would have likely started replacing David Neres (calf) if he wasn't under the weather. The coach moved up Leonardo Spinazzola, and he had to settle for a small cameo. He'll get a chance from the start against Lecce if the gaffer elects to be more aggressive.