Giacomo Raspadori headshot

Giacomo Raspadori News: Deployed late against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Raspadori (illness) had two passes, one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (zero won) in four minutes in Sunday's 2-0 win over Torino.

Raspadori would have likely started replacing David Neres (calf) if he wasn't under the weather. The coach moved up Leonardo Spinazzola, and he had to settle for a small cameo. He'll get a chance from the start against Lecce if the gaffer elects to be more aggressive.

Giacomo Raspadori
Napoli
