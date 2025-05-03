Giacomo Raspadori News: Scores crucial goal in title race

Raspadori scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Lecce.

Raspadori scored his fifth goal of the season in only his eighth start of the season. The goal will be crucial as it was the only one of the game which maintained their three-point lead at the top of the league. He took four shots, which was his most in his last six games and his goal was only his third shot on target in this time.