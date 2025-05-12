Giacomo Raspadori News: Strikes in Genoa match

Raspadori scored one goal to go with five shots (three on target), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Genoa.

Raspadori led the charge offensively, pacing his team in attempts and finding the target with a lovely finish from inside the box in the second half for his second goal in a row and his sixth in the season. David Neres returned from injury in this one, but he has likely performed well enough to continue starting. He has posted one or more crosses in the last three fixtures, totaling six (two accurate) and tallying 10 shots (five on target) and three chances created, assisting once.