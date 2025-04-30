Fantasy Soccer
Giacomo Vrioni headshot

Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Vrioni (lower body) is available for Wednesday's clash against Toronto in the Canadian Championship, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Vrioni is back available for the team as reports say he is in good health. He will likely play off the bench in Wednesday's clash in the Canadian Championship to build his fitness gradually. This is good news for Montreal since the forward could be a potential starter in the frontline later in the season.

Giacomo Vrioni
CF Montreal
