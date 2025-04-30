Giacomo Vrioni Injury: Available Wednesday
Vrioni (lower body) is available for Wednesday's clash against Toronto in the Canadian Championship, according to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.
Vrioni is back available for the team as reports say he is in good health. He will likely play off the bench in Wednesday's clash in the Canadian Championship to build his fitness gradually. This is good news for Montreal since the forward could be a potential starter in the frontline later in the season.
