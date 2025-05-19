Giacomo Vrioni News: Scores consolation goal

Vrioni scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 6-1 defeat versus Toronto FC.

Vrioni was able to prevent a shutout against Toronto on Saturday, but not much else. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one blocked) but the goal came after the hosts were already down by six. He also created one chance and completed one of his two dribbles, but was dispossessed seven times. He will hope to have a more meaningful impact tomorrow against Forge.