Gianluca Caprari headshot

Gianluca Caprari Injury: Fit for Inter clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Caprari (undisclosed) "has recovered from his injury," coach Alessandro Nesta relayed.

Caprari will likely be a bench option and provide depth in a pair of offensive roles after sitting out four of the last five matches due to minor muscular issues. He has scored once and added five key passes, nine crosses (two accurate), five corners and three tackles (one won) in his last five showings (three starts).

Gianluca Caprari
Monza
