Gianluca Caprari Injury: Ready for Empoli

Caprari (thigh) has been included in Monza's squad list to face Empoli on Sunday.

Caprari won't need to miss time despite leaving a little early last week and will have a shot at drawing his fifth start in a row. Andrea Petagna, Dany Mota Carvalho (thigh) and Samuele Vignato are the alternatives in the role. He has scored once and posted eight shots (three on target), two chances created and 12 crosses (zero accurate) in the last four fixtures.