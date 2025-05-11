Gianluca Caprari Injury: Scores and subs off versus Udinese

Caprari drew three fouls and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one interception in 84 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese before exiting due to a possible thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Caprari wasn't very noticeable throughout the game and didn't put up stats but bungled the ball home with his chest after the opposing goalie turned away a shot by Samuele Birindelli. However, he left a few minutes later due to a muscular problem, so he's set for tests before next Sunday's match against Empoli. Keita could eventually replace him in the XI, with Omari Forson or Andrea Petagna partnering with him.