Gianluca Caprari headshot

Gianluca Caprari News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Caprari assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Empoli.

Caprari picked up his second goal contribution in two outings, and his fifth of the season, as he delivered a through ball to Samuele Birindelli, who fired it home in the 30th minute of play. This was the first time in four outings that Caprari did not register a shot on target, but he logged his second-highest total of the season with three chances created.

Gianluca Caprari
Monza
