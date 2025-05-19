Gianluca Caprari News: Another goal contribution

Caprari assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Empoli.

Caprari picked up his second goal contribution in two outings, and his fifth of the season, as he delivered a through ball to Samuele Birindelli, who fired it home in the 30th minute of play. This was the first time in four outings that Caprari did not register a shot on target, but he logged his second-highest total of the season with three chances created.