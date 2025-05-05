Gianluca Caprari News: Decent in Atalanta match

Caprari drew one foul and registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

Caprari substitutes for Balde Keita (thigh) for the third match in a row and paced his side in attempts along with Georgios Kyriaopoulos. He has tallied two or more in the last four games, where he has enjoyed an uptick in minutes, amassing 10 (four on target) and logging four key passes, 15 crosses (one accurate) and seven corners. His last goal contribution dates back to early January.