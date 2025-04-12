Gianluca Caprari News: Peppy in Venezia game

Caprari drew two fouls and generated three shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Venezia.

Caprari played more minutes than usual since Keita (thigh) got hurt in the first half and was tough to contain for the opponents, although his team didn't find a way to score. He and Silvere Ganvoula would benefit if the starter missed time. He has come off the bench in the last five matches, registering five shots (two on target), two key passes, seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners.