Caprari (undisclosed) drew one foul and had four touches in 13 minutes in Saturday's 3-2 defeat versus Inter.

Caprari didn't make an impact in his short cameo after missing two matches. Keita and Dany Mota Carvalho figure to stay at the top of the depth chart for a while after this one. He also has to compete with Silvere Ganvoula and Patrick Ciurria (nose).