Gianluca Gaetano Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Gaetano went under the knife to address a meniscus tear in his left knee, Cagliari announced.

Gaetano is expected to make a full recovery during the summer. He struggled to capture a regular role this campaign after making a big impact from January on last year, appearing in 28 matches (eight starts) and tallying two goals, four assists, 30 shots (six on target) and 22 key passes. It remains to be seen whether he'll stay put or leave to seek more regular minutes.