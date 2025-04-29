Gianluca Gaetano News: Sets up teammate in Verona game

Gaetano drew one foul and assisted once to go with one clearance and one chance created in seven minutes in Monday's 2-0 win over Verona.

Gaetano subbed in late but was involved in the final goal, hitting Alessandro Deiola in stride at the end of a three-man fast break. It's his fourth helper in the season. His last start dates back to late January, but he usually sees consistent minutes off the bench. He has scored once, assisted twice and logged four shots (two on target) and four chances created in the last five fixtures.