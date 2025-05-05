Gianluca Mancini News: Anchors defense effectively

Mancini generated two tackles (zero won) and four clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

Mancini played a key role in Roma's defensive setup on Sunday, helping to neutralize Fiorentina's attacking threats with four clearances and two tackles. His positioning was crucial in maintaining the clean sheet against a very active Moise Kean. This marked his 15th clean sheet contribution in 43 appearances across all competitions this season for the Italian defender. He will aim to contribute again on Monday against Atalanta.