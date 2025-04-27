Fantasy Soccer
Gianluca Mancini News: Logs four clearances against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Mancini had two shots (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and four clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

Mancini didn't have a huge game but was instrumental in stifling a vaunted frontline and wasn't affected by an early yellow card. He has had multiple clearances and at least one tackle in the last four matches, posting 15 and five (four won) respectively and adding three crosses (one accurate) and one block, with two clean sheets.

