Gianluca Mancini News: Nets in Milan meeting

Mancini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one interception and one clearance in Sunday's 3-1 win over AC Milan.

Mancini broke the deadlock right away with a header on a corner kick and wasn't too busy in the back afterward thanks to an early red card against Milan. It's his third goal of the season. He has tallied seven tackles (five won), two interceptions and three blocks in the last five rounds, contributing to three clean sheets. He failed to log multiple clearances for the first time in six matches. He totaled 27 during such a stretch.