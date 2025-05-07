Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Brilliant in second leg

Donnarumma allowed one goal but made three saves in PSG's 2-1 win Wednesday against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The goalkeeper made some amazing stops early to keep PSG's 1-0 aggregate lead before the French side eventually doubled and tripled their advantage. Donnarumma will likely get a well-deserved rest Saturday against Montpellier, especially since PSG have secured the Ligue 1 crown.