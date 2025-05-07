Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Brilliant in second leg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Donnarumma allowed one goal but made three saves in PSG's 2-1 win Wednesday against Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The goalkeeper made some amazing stops early to keep PSG's 1-0 aggregate lead before the French side eventually doubled and tripled their advantage. Donnarumma will likely get a well-deserved rest Saturday against Montpellier, especially since PSG have secured the Ligue 1 crown.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now