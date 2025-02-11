Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Easy clean sheet

Donnarumma recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Brest.

Donnarumma faced only two shots, stopped both of them and came away with a comfortable clean sheet in the first leg against Brest. The goalkeeper was never going to be overly tested by Brest and did his duty well to earn the win and clean sheet. Donnarumma is an overwhelming favorite almost every time he steps on the pitch in all competitions.