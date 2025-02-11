Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gianluigi Donnarumma headshot

Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Easy clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Donnarumma recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 3-0 victory versus Brest.

Donnarumma faced only two shots, stopped both of them and came away with a comfortable clean sheet in the first leg against Brest. The goalkeeper was never going to be overly tested by Brest and did his duty well to earn the win and clean sheet. Donnarumma is an overwhelming favorite almost every time he steps on the pitch in all competitions.

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now