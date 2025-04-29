Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Five saves in clean sheet

Donnarumma made five saves in PSG's 1-0 win over Arsenal Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The goalkeeper was excellent, stopping two Arsenal shots from inside the box and making three other key saves in the match. Donnarumma could be rested Saturday with the Ligue 1 title wrapped up but there's a chance he does suit up against a Strasbourg side which has scored 51 goals in league play.