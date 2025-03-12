Gianluigi Donnarumma News: Keeps clean sheet in victory

Donnarumma registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout win versus Liverpool.

Donnarumma had an outstanding performance on Tuesday in the second leg against Liverpool. The Italian goalkeeper faced heavy criticism after the first leg as fans questioned his ability in big games. Against Liverpool, he delivered what was likely his best performance in a PSG shirt, making two saves and an impressive 12 clearances on the numerous crosses from the opposition. This area had been considered a weakness in his game, but he proved his quality on Tuesday. If his performance in regulation time was not enough, he also saved two penalties in the shootout to help his team advance to the next round against Aston Villa or Club Brugge.