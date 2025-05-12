Gideon Mensah News: Five crosses in draw

Mensah generated five crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Nantes.

Mensah recorded five crosses in Saturday's draw, his fifth match this season with five or more. He also recorded a season high three accurate crosses and created multiple chances for the fifth time this season. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.