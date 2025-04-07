Fantasy Soccer
Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Eight saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Mamardashvili made eight saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Real Madrid.

Mamardashvili put forth a man of the match performance Saturday, turning aside eight Real Madrid shots on target, including a save from a spot kick, to help lift Valencia to a 2-1 victory. The performance continues a strong run of form that has seen the soon-to-be Liverpool keeper make 16 saves and three clearances over his last four appearances (four starts) while conceding just three goals and recording one clean sheet. Mamardashvili's will aim for another top performance Friday when Valencia host their mid-table contemporaries - Sevilla.

