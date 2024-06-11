Soccer DFS
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet

Ian Faletti 
Published on June 11, 2024

This article is part of our UEFA EURO 2024 series.

These rankings can be used at the official UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy Football game. Since fantasy managers can completely revamp rosters heading into the knockout rounds, these only encompass the three matchdays during group stages.

So the question is, how much do you like Kylian Mbappe or is Harry Kane a better differential route?

More Euro 2024 Content

Projected Lineups & Odds

Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

Bracket Breakdown & Staff Predictions

Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses

Team of the Tournament & Best Starting XI

FORWARDS

Mbappe and Kane are tied as the most expensive players and it's not hard to see why, they are the best strikers on the planet at the moment. Both are viable, though compromise is required to fit both in one roster. Ronaldo is an ageless wonder who scores for fun in Saudi Arabia and is still leading the Portuguese line despite having left European domestic competition. Havertz will likely open the group stage as the starting striker for host Germany, which could make him a value play if he holds onto the role. Yamal is the cheapest option in my forward rankings and his age and inexperience offer some risk, but the upside is a starting winger for Spain at a discount.

  Salary
1Kylian Mbappe11
2Harry Kane11
3Antoine Griezmann9
4Cristiano Ronaldo10
5Robert Lewandowski9.5
6Romelu Lukaku9
7Rafael Leao8.5
8Alvaro Morata8.5
9Kai Havertz7.5
10Federico Chiesa7.5
11Lamine Yamal6.5
12Memphis Depay7.5
13Cody Gakpo7.5
14Joao Felix8.5
15Ousmane Dembele8
16Artem Dovbyk7.5
17Andrej Kramaric7.5
18Benjamin Sesko7
19Rasmus Hojlund7.5
20Dusan Vlahovic7.5
21Jeremy Doku7
22Kerem Akturkoglu7
23Diogo Jota8.5
24Aleksandar Mitrovic7
25Olivier Giroud8
26Ferran Torres7.5

MIDFIELDERS

Bellingham is among the Ballon d'Or favorites and just led Real Madrid to the Champions League. He's now looking for his first piece of international hardware as the top midfielder. De Bruyne isn't as young as he once was but still has plenty to offer Belgium and should still be a consistent contributor. Wirtz and Musiala are the future of Germany's attack and this is the first major international tournament together where they will be hoping to combine their brilliant club form. Olmo fell down the rankings because he might not play in every match, but when he's in the starting XI he's always in play to make the scoresheet for Spain.

  Salary
1Jude Bellingham9.5
2Florian Wirtz7.5
3Bruno Fernandes9
4Phil Foden9
5Kevin De Bruyne9.5
6Jamal Musiala8.5
7Bukayo Saka8.5
8Dominik Szoboszlai7
9Hakan Calhanoglu6.5
10Rodri6.5
11Declan Rice6.5
12Nico Williams7
13Bernardo Silva8.5
14Granit Xhaka6
15Xavi Simons7
16Ilkay Gundogan7
17Luka Modric7.5
18Toni Kroos6.5
19Dani Olmo7.5
20Khvicha Kvaratskhelia7
21Sergej Milinkovic-Savic6.5
22Jorginho5
23Eduardo Camavinga6
24Christian Eriksen7
25Joshua Kimmich6.5
26Xherdan Shaqiri6.5
27Vitinha6
28Mykhailo Mudryk7
29Marcel Sabitzer6.5
30Piotr Zielinski6.5
31Cole Palmer7.5
32Nicolo Barella7
33Aurelien Tchouameni6
34Teun Koopmeiners6.5
35Tomas Soucek6
36Lovro Majer6.5
37Leroy Sane7
38Joey Veerman6.5
39Adrien Rabiot6.5
40Mateo Kovacic6.5
41Marcelo Brozovic6
42Filip Kostic6.5
43Konrad Laimer6
44Ivan Perisic6.5
45Pedro Neto7
46John McGinn6.5
47Robert Andrich7
48Billy Gilmour5
49Jerdy Schouten5.5
50Georginio Wijnaldum6

DEFENDERS

The Euro fantasy format heavily favors clean sheets over anything else for defenders, putting dominant center-backs such as Van Dijk and Dias at the top of my rankings. Creative defenders such as Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong have the highest ceiling of anyone here with their offensive contributions, but they are both risks to be benched. All of the French center-backs had their value dinged due to questions over who would end up in the starting XI on opening day. 

  Salary
1Virgil van Dijk6
2Ruben Dias6
3Joao Cancelo6
4Antonio Rudiger5.5
5Aymeric Laporte5
6Manuel Akanji5
7Matthijs De Ligt5.5
8Trent Alexander-Arnold5.5
9Jeremie Frimpong5.5
10Jonathan Tah4.5
11John Stones5
12Andrew Robertson5.5
13Federico Dimarco5
14Alejandro Grimaldo5
15Josko Gvardiol5.5
16Maximilian Mittelstadt4
17William Saliba5.5
18Diogo Dalot5
19Andreas Christensen5
20Pepe5
21Marc Guehi4.5
22Jules Kounde5
23Nathan Ake5.5
24Theo Hernandez5.5
25Kieran Trippier6
26Ibrahima Konate5.5
27Timothy Castagne5
28Nuno Mendes5
29Kyle Walker5.5
30Joakim Maehle5.5
31Dayot Upamecano5
32Giovanni Di Lorenzo5.5
33Alessandro Bastoni5.5
34Dani Carvajal5.5
35Ferland Mendy4.5
36Vitaliy Mykolenko5
37Willi Orban4.5
38Luke Shaw5
39Vladimir Coufal5
40Milos Kerkez4.5
41Illia Zabarnyi4.5
42Denzel Dumfries5.5
43Wout Faes5
44Jan Vertonghen4.5
45Fabian Schar4.5
46Josip Stanisic5
47Jakub Kiwior4.5
48Kieran Tierney5
49David Hancko4.5
50Radu Dragusin4.5

GOALKEEPERS

The biggest story for goalkeepers heading into the Euros is a new No. 1 in France, Mike Maignan. He inherits an elite defense from Hugo Lloris and also some major responsibilities. Pickford is elite for England, but he takes a bit of a knock due to a shaky defensive unit in front of him. Casteels figures to take the top job in Belgium, though Matz Sels could also compete for that role. Lunin was heroic for Real Madrid when needed this past season, but the Ukrainian defense is nowhere near as good Madrid's.

  Salary
1Gianluigi Donnarumma6
2Mike Maignan5.5
3Manuel Neuer6
4Jordan Pickford5
5Unai Simon5.5
6Diogo Costa5
7Yann Sommer5
8Kasper Schmeichel5
9Koen Casteels5
10Andriy Lunin4.5
11Dominik Livakovic5
12Bart Verbruggen4.5
13Jan Oblak5
14Peter Gulacsi4.5
15Wojciech Szczesny5
16Giorgi Mamardashvili4.5
17Patrick Pentz4
18Ugurcan Cakir4.5
19Martin Dubravka4.5
20Vanja Milinkovic-Savic4.5
21Jindrich Stanek4
22Angus Gunn4.5
23Etrit Berisha4
24Horatiu Moldovan4

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
