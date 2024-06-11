UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our UEFA EURO 2024 series.

These rankings can be used at the official UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy Football game. Since fantasy managers can completely revamp rosters heading into the knockout rounds, these only encompass the three matchdays during group stages.

So the question is, how much do you like Kylian Mbappe or is Harry Kane a better differential route?

FORWARDS

Mbappe and Kane are tied as the most expensive players and it's not hard to see why, they are the best strikers on the planet at the moment. Both are viable, though compromise is required to fit both in one roster. Ronaldo is an ageless wonder who scores for fun in Saudi Arabia and is still leading the Portuguese line despite having left European domestic competition. Havertz will likely open the group stage as the starting striker for host Germany, which could make him a value play if he holds onto the role. Yamal is the cheapest option in my forward rankings and his age and inexperience offer some risk, but the upside is a starting winger for Spain at a discount.

MIDFIELDERS

Bellingham is among the Ballon d'Or favorites and just led Real Madrid to the Champions League. He's now looking for his first piece of international hardware as the top midfielder. De Bruyne isn't as young as he once was but still has plenty to offer Belgium and should still be a consistent contributor. Wirtz and Musiala are the future of Germany's attack and this is the first major international tournament together where they will be hoping to combine their brilliant club form. Olmo fell down the rankings because he might not play in every match, but when he's in the starting XI he's always in play to make the scoresheet for Spain.

DEFENDERS

The Euro fantasy format heavily favors clean sheets over anything else for defenders, putting dominant center-backs such as Van Dijk and Dias at the top of my rankings. Creative defenders such as Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong have the highest ceiling of anyone here with their offensive contributions, but they are both risks to be benched. All of the French center-backs had their value dinged due to questions over who would end up in the starting XI on opening day.

GOALKEEPERS

The biggest story for goalkeepers heading into the Euros is a new No. 1 in France, Mike Maignan. He inherits an elite defense from Hugo Lloris and also some major responsibilities. Pickford is elite for England, but he takes a bit of a knock due to a shaky defensive unit in front of him. Casteels figures to take the top job in Belgium, though Matz Sels could also compete for that role. Lunin was heroic for Real Madrid when needed this past season, but the Ukrainian defense is nowhere near as good Madrid's.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.