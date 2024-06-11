UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our UEFA EURO 2024 series.
These rankings can be used at the official UEFA Euro 2024 Fantasy Football game. Since fantasy managers can completely revamp rosters heading into the knockout rounds, these only encompass the three matchdays during group stages.
So the question is, how much do you like Kylian Mbappe or is Harry Kane a better differential route?
FORWARDS
Mbappe and Kane are tied as the most expensive players and it's not hard to see why, they are the best strikers on the planet at the moment. Both are viable, though compromise is required to fit both in one roster. Ronaldo is an ageless wonder who scores for fun in Saudi Arabia and is still leading the Portuguese line despite having left European domestic competition. Havertz will likely open the group stage as the starting striker for host Germany, which could make him a value play if he holds onto the role. Yamal is the cheapest option in my forward rankings and his age and inexperience offer some risk, but the upside is a starting winger for Spain at a discount.
|Salary
|1
|Kylian Mbappe
|11
|2
|Harry Kane
|11
|3
|Antoine Griezmann
|9
|4
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|10
|5
|Robert Lewandowski
|9.5
|6
|Romelu Lukaku
|9
|7
|Rafael Leao
|8.5
|8
|Alvaro Morata
|8.5
|9
|Kai Havertz
|7.5
|10
|Federico Chiesa
|7.5
|11
|Lamine Yamal
|6.5
|12
|Memphis Depay
|7.5
|13
|Cody Gakpo
|7.5
|14
|Joao Felix
|8.5
|15
|Ousmane Dembele
|8
|16
|Artem Dovbyk
|7.5
|17
|Andrej Kramaric
|7.5
|18
|Benjamin Sesko
|7
|19
|Rasmus Hojlund
|7.5
|20
|Dusan Vlahovic
|7.5
|21
|Jeremy Doku
|7
|22
|Kerem Akturkoglu
|7
|23
|Diogo Jota
|8.5
|24
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|7
|25
|Olivier Giroud
|8
|26
|Ferran Torres
|7.5
MIDFIELDERS
Bellingham is among the Ballon d'Or favorites and just led Real Madrid to the Champions League. He's now looking for his first piece of international hardware as the top midfielder. De Bruyne isn't as young as he once was but still has plenty to offer Belgium and should still be a consistent contributor. Wirtz and Musiala are the future of Germany's attack and this is the first major international tournament together where they will be hoping to combine their brilliant club form. Olmo fell down the rankings because he might not play in every match, but when he's in the starting XI he's always in play to make the scoresheet for Spain.
|Salary
|1
|Jude Bellingham
|9.5
|2
|Florian Wirtz
|7.5
|3
|Bruno Fernandes
|9
|4
|Phil Foden
|9
|5
|Kevin De Bruyne
|9.5
|6
|Jamal Musiala
|8.5
|7
|Bukayo Saka
|8.5
|8
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|7
|9
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|6.5
|10
|Rodri
|6.5
|11
|Declan Rice
|6.5
|12
|Nico Williams
|7
|13
|Bernardo Silva
|8.5
|14
|Granit Xhaka
|6
|15
|Xavi Simons
|7
|16
|Ilkay Gundogan
|7
|17
|Luka Modric
|7.5
|18
|Toni Kroos
|6.5
|19
|Dani Olmo
|7.5
|20
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|7
|21
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|6.5
|22
|Jorginho
|5
|23
|Eduardo Camavinga
|6
|24
|Christian Eriksen
|7
|25
|Joshua Kimmich
|6.5
|26
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|6.5
|27
|Vitinha
|6
|28
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|7
|29
|Marcel Sabitzer
|6.5
|30
|Piotr Zielinski
|6.5
|31
|Cole Palmer
|7.5
|32
|Nicolo Barella
|7
|33
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|6
|34
|Teun Koopmeiners
|6.5
|35
|Tomas Soucek
|6
|36
|Lovro Majer
|6.5
|37
|Leroy Sane
|7
|38
|Joey Veerman
|6.5
|39
|Adrien Rabiot
|6.5
|40
|Mateo Kovacic
|6.5
|41
|Marcelo Brozovic
|6
|42
|Filip Kostic
|6.5
|43
|Konrad Laimer
|6
|44
|Ivan Perisic
|6.5
|45
|Pedro Neto
|7
|46
|John McGinn
|6.5
|47
|Robert Andrich
|7
|48
|Billy Gilmour
|5
|49
|Jerdy Schouten
|5.5
|50
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|6
DEFENDERS
The Euro fantasy format heavily favors clean sheets over anything else for defenders, putting dominant center-backs such as Van Dijk and Dias at the top of my rankings. Creative defenders such as Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong have the highest ceiling of anyone here with their offensive contributions, but they are both risks to be benched. All of the French center-backs had their value dinged due to questions over who would end up in the starting XI on opening day.
|Salary
|1
|Virgil van Dijk
|6
|2
|Ruben Dias
|6
|3
|Joao Cancelo
|6
|4
|Antonio Rudiger
|5.5
|5
|Aymeric Laporte
|5
|6
|Manuel Akanji
|5
|7
|Matthijs De Ligt
|5.5
|8
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|5.5
|9
|Jeremie Frimpong
|5.5
|10
|Jonathan Tah
|4.5
|11
|John Stones
|5
|12
|Andrew Robertson
|5.5
|13
|Federico Dimarco
|5
|14
|Alejandro Grimaldo
|5
|15
|Josko Gvardiol
|5.5
|16
|Maximilian Mittelstadt
|4
|17
|William Saliba
|5.5
|18
|Diogo Dalot
|5
|19
|Andreas Christensen
|5
|20
|Pepe
|5
|21
|Marc Guehi
|4.5
|22
|Jules Kounde
|5
|23
|Nathan Ake
|5.5
|24
|Theo Hernandez
|5.5
|25
|Kieran Trippier
|6
|26
|Ibrahima Konate
|5.5
|27
|Timothy Castagne
|5
|28
|Nuno Mendes
|5
|29
|Kyle Walker
|5.5
|30
|Joakim Maehle
|5.5
|31
|Dayot Upamecano
|5
|32
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|5.5
|33
|Alessandro Bastoni
|5.5
|34
|Dani Carvajal
|5.5
|35
|Ferland Mendy
|4.5
|36
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|5
|37
|Willi Orban
|4.5
|38
|Luke Shaw
|5
|39
|Vladimir Coufal
|5
|40
|Milos Kerkez
|4.5
|41
|Illia Zabarnyi
|4.5
|42
|Denzel Dumfries
|5.5
|43
|Wout Faes
|5
|44
|Jan Vertonghen
|4.5
|45
|Fabian Schar
|4.5
|46
|Josip Stanisic
|5
|47
|Jakub Kiwior
|4.5
|48
|Kieran Tierney
|5
|49
|David Hancko
|4.5
|50
|Radu Dragusin
|4.5
GOALKEEPERS
The biggest story for goalkeepers heading into the Euros is a new No. 1 in France, Mike Maignan. He inherits an elite defense from Hugo Lloris and also some major responsibilities. Pickford is elite for England, but he takes a bit of a knock due to a shaky defensive unit in front of him. Casteels figures to take the top job in Belgium, though Matz Sels could also compete for that role. Lunin was heroic for Real Madrid when needed this past season, but the Ukrainian defense is nowhere near as good Madrid's.
|Salary
|1
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|6
|2
|Mike Maignan
|5.5
|3
|Manuel Neuer
|6
|4
|Jordan Pickford
|5
|5
|Unai Simon
|5.5
|6
|Diogo Costa
|5
|7
|Yann Sommer
|5
|8
|Kasper Schmeichel
|5
|9
|Koen Casteels
|5
|10
|Andriy Lunin
|4.5
|11
|Dominik Livakovic
|5
|12
|Bart Verbruggen
|4.5
|13
|Jan Oblak
|5
|14
|Peter Gulacsi
|4.5
|15
|Wojciech Szczesny
|5
|16
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|4.5
|17
|Patrick Pentz
|4
|18
|Ugurcan Cakir
|4.5
|19
|Martin Dubravka
|4.5
|20
|Vanja Milinkovic-Savic
|4.5
|21
|Jindrich Stanek
|4
|22
|Angus Gunn
|4.5
|23
|Etrit Berisha
|4
|24
|Horatiu Moldovan
|4