UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

Below is a list of expected penalty and set-piece takers for each team at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.
We've compiled every possible penalty and set-piece taker for each country. While every team may have a top penalty taker, there's no guarantee that player will play 90 minutes every match or even start all three in group stages, hence the need for two options in most cases.
We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name. To start, the players are listed from left to right in order of most likely to take a penalty or set piece.
Group A
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Germany
|Toni Kroos, Niclas Fullkrug, Ilkay Gundogan
|Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane
|Scotland
|John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Andrew Robertson
|John McGinn, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour Ryan Christie
|Hungary
|Dominik Szoboszlai, Roland Sallai
|Dominik Szoboszlai, Roland Sallai, Callum Styles
|Switzerland
|Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas
|Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen
Group B
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Spain
|Rodri, Ferran Torres
|Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Mikel Oyarzabal,
Lamine Yamal
|Croatia
|Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric
|Luka Modric, Lovro Majer, Ivan Perisic, Borna Barisic, Luka Sucic
|Italy
|Jorginho, Ciro Immobile
|Giacomo Raspadori, Federico Dimarco, Lorenzo Pellegrini,
Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella
|Albania
|Armando Broja, Kristjan Asllani
|Jasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Ylber Ramadani
Group C
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Slovenia
|Benjamin Sesko, Josip Ilicic
|Adam Gnezda Cerin, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, David Brekalo
|Denmark
|Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Christian Eriksen, Mathias Jensen, Victor Kristiansen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Serbia
|Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic
|Dusan Tadic, Andrija Zivkovic, Filip Kostic
|England
|Harry Kane
|Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Luke Shaw
Group D
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Poland
|Robert Lewandowski
|Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Tymoteusz Puchacz
|Netherlands
|Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk
|Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Teun Koopmeiners, Memphis Depay
|Austria
|Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic
|Patrick Wimmer, Florian Kainz, Marcel Sabitzer
|France
|Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann
|Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe
Group E
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Belgium
|Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne
|Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Dodi Lukebakio, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko
|Slovakia
|Ondrej Duda, Lukas Haraslin
|Laszlo Benes, Lukas Haraslin, Tomas Suslov, Ondrej Duda
|Romania
|Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu, George Puscas
|Nicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Dennis Man
|Ukraine
|Artem Dovbyk, Viktor Tsygankov
|Mykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsygankov, Heorhii Sudakov, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Group F
|Team
|Penalties
|Corners and Free Kicks
|Turkey
|Yusuf Yazici, Hakan Calhanoglu
|Hakan Calhanoglu, Kerem Akturkoglu, Orkun Kokcu
|Georgia
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Levan Shengelia
|Portugal
|Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes
|Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix
|Czechia
|Patrik Schick, Tomas Soucek
|Vaclav Cerny, David Jurasek, Adam Hlozek, Vladimir Coufal, Lukas Provod
