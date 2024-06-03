Soccer DFS
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

Written by 
Ian Faletti 
Will Van Dinter 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on June 3, 2024

This article is part of our UEFA EURO 2024 series.

Below is a list of expected penalty and set-piece takers for each team at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

We've compiled every possible penalty and set-piece taker for each country. While every team may have a top penalty taker, there's no guarantee that player will play 90 minutes every match or even start all three in group stages, hence the need for two options in most cases.

We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name. To start, the players are listed from left to right in order of most likely to take a penalty or set piece.

For all RotoWire Euro 2024 content from DFS to betting, visit our hub.

Group A

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
GermanyToni Kroos, Niclas Fullkrug, Ilkay GundoganJoshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane
ScotlandJohn McGinn, Ryan Christie, Andrew RobertsonJohn McGinn, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour Ryan Christie
HungaryDominik Szoboszlai, Roland SallaiDominik Szoboszlai, Roland Sallai, Callum Styles
SwitzerlandXherdan Shaqiri, Ruben VargasXherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen

Group B

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
SpainRodri, Ferran TorresDani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Mikel Oyarzabal,
Lamine Yamal
CroatiaAndrej Kramaric, Luka ModricLuka Modric, Lovro Majer, Ivan Perisic, Borna Barisic, Luka Sucic
ItalyJorginho, Ciro ImmobileGiacomo Raspadori, Federico Dimarco, Lorenzo Pellegrini
Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella
AlbaniaArmando Broja, Kristjan AsllaniJasir Asani, Nedim Bajrami, Ylber Ramadani

Group C

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
SloveniaBenjamin Sesko, Josip IlicicAdam Gnezda Cerin, Benjamin Verbic, Sandi Lovric, David Brekalo
DenmarkChristian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile HojbjergChristian Eriksen, Mathias Jensen, Victor Kristiansen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
SerbiaAleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic, Dusan VlahovicDusan Tadic, Andrija Zivkovic, Filip Kostic
EnglandHarry KaneTrent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Luke Shaw
   

Group D

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
PolandRobert LewandowskiPiotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Tymoteusz Puchacz
NetherlandsCody Gakpo, Virgil van DijkCody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, Teun Koopmeiners, Memphis Depay
AustriaMarcel Sabitzer, Marko ArnautovicPatrick Wimmer, Florian Kainz, Marcel Sabitzer
FranceKylian Mbappe, Antoine GriezmannAntoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe

Group E

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
BelgiumRomelu Lukaku, Kevin De BruyneKevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Dodi Lukebakio, Leandro Trossard, Johan Bakayoko
SlovakiaOndrej Duda, Lukas HaraslinLaszlo Benes, Lukas Haraslin, Tomas Suslov, Ondrej Duda
RomaniaRazvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu, George PuscasNicolae Stanciu, Razvan Marin, Dennis Man
UkraineArtem Dovbyk, Viktor TsygankovMykhailo Mudryk, Viktor Tsygankov, Heorhii Sudakov, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Group F

TeamPenaltiesCorners and Free Kicks
TurkeyYusuf Yazici, Hakan CalhanogluHakan Calhanoglu, Kerem Akturkoglu, Orkun Kokcu
GeorgiaKhvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges MikautadzeKhvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Levan Shengelia
PortugalCristiano Ronaldo, Bruno FernandesBruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Joao Felix
CzechiaPatrik Schick, Tomas SoucekVaclav Cerny, David Jurasek, Adam Hlozek, Vladimir Coufal, Lukas Provod

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ian Faletti
Ian Faletti
Ian Faletti has been a fan of almost all esports (and sports) his entire life. He has been writing about esports since 2012, with his work appearing on RotoWire, ESPN and other entities. Ian cheers for Fnatic, the Nationals, and the Capitals.
Will Van Dinter
Will Van Dinter
I graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Madison for one year. I support all Wisconsin sports teams, with UW-Madison athletics being the highest of my priorities while the Green Bay Packers are not trailing far behind. My whole life revolves around soccer and the highest tiers of competition in the sport. When it comes to my favorite team, there is only one thing I can say: Manchester bleeds blue. I am also a huge fan of combat sports, with wrestling holding a special place in my heart, as I truly think it is the most underrated sport in America.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
