UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers

This article is part of our UEFA EURO 2024 series.

Below is a list of expected penalty and set-piece takers for each team at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

We've compiled every possible penalty and set-piece taker for each country. While every team may have a top penalty taker, there's no guarantee that player will play 90 minutes every match or even start all three in group stages, hence the need for two options in most cases.

We'll be updating this article throughout the tournament and are including corners taken in parentheses after each player's name. To start, the players are listed from left to right in order of most likely to take a penalty or set piece.

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

