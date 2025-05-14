Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Excellent against Alaves

Mamardashvili had five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 75th minute.

Mamardashvili faced six shots and stopped five of them, still coming away with the loss after the team in front of him struggled to produce anything of note. The goalkeeper will hope to bounce back for the final two matches of the campaign though individually he remains in good form ahead of a move to Liverpool.