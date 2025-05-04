Giorgi Mamardashvili News: One save in away victory
Mamardashvili had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over Las Palmas.
Mamardashvili only managed one save as he conceded twice for the first time in eight matches. In these eight games in total, he has now conceded seven goals, keeping two clean sheets and making 28 saves. This is also the first time in the last nine games that he has made fewer than two saves.
