Giorgi Mamardashvili headshot

Giorgi Mamardashvili News: Three saves in 3-0 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Mamardashvili recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 win against Getafe.

Mamardashvili kept his eighth clean sheet of the season and his third in his last four home games. In his last 17 games, this is the 11th game where he has made three or more saves, which has helped his side move into the top half of the table despite a poor run at the start of the year.

Giorgi Mamardashvili
Valencia
More Stats & News
