Giorgos Masouras News: Going back to Greece

Masouras is returning to Greece to rejoin Olympiakos after ending his loan spell in Bochum, his former club announced.

Masouras has ended his loan spell in Bochum. He made a strong start with two goals in his second appearance but failed to register any further goal contributions in his next 12 matches. His efforts in the attack were not enough as Bochum will now return to the second tier of German football.