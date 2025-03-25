Giovani Lo Celso Injury: Viewed working with ball
Lo Celso (leg) was viewed working with a ball at training Tuesday, according to his club.
Lo Celso has returned to training this week after picking up a leg injury in February, with the midfielder shown working with the ball Tuesday. This is solid news, as it could end a four-match absence, with their next contest against Sevilla on Sunday. He will hope that match is a possibility, although he will need to see a bit more work.
