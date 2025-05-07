Giovani Lo Celso News: Scores in win

Lo Celso scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 win against Espanyol.

Lo Celso returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the previous three league matches, and he played a pivotal role in the victory as he got the equalizer in the 85th minute. The goal marked his eighth of the year as he's now totaled 10 goal contributions.