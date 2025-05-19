Fantasy Soccer
Giovani Lo Celso headshot

Giovani Lo Celso News: Tallies assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Lo Celso assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Lo Celso picked up his third start in four games and earned his second goal contribution in that span. This was also the second time in four outings that he tallied two shots on target and accounted for three chances created. Additionally, he amassed at least 60 completed passes for the second time in the same four-game stretch and second time this season.

Giovani Lo Celso
Betis
