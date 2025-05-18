Giovanni Leoni Injury: Exists early in Napoli game

Leoni recorded one tackle (one won) and six clearances in 63 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Napoli before limping off due to a right thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Leoni had another strong display in the back and engulfed Romelu Lukaku but had to leave midway through the second half due to a muscular injury. He'll be assessed before the next game versus Atalanta. The coach turned to Antoine Hainaut in this one, while Alessandro Circati drew a rare start. Lautaro Valenti will be back from suspension in the next game.