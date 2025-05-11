Giovanni Leoni News: Logs seven clearances against Empoli

Leoni registered one tackle (zero won), two blocks and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Empoli.

Loeni plugged a lot of holes following Lautaro Valenti's red card, but it wasn't enough to prevent Empoli from hitting the net twice. He has logged seven or more clearances in the last four contests, amassing 30 and adding six tackles (three won), three interceptions and six blocks, with one clean sheet.