Giovanni Leoni News: Racks up stats in Como game

Leoni registered one shot (zero on goal), three tackles (two won) and nine clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Como.

Leoni plugged a lot of holes and set a new season high in clearances, but it wasn't enough to completely stop the opponents. He has gotten the nod in four consecutive matches, always tallying three or more clearances, accumulating 26, and posting five tackles (three won), three interceptions and four blocks, with one clean sheet.