Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Giovanni Leoni headshot

Giovanni Leoni News: Racks up stats in Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Leoni registered one shot (zero on goal), three tackles (two won) and nine clearances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Como.

Leoni plugged a lot of holes and set a new season high in clearances, but it wasn't enough to completely stop the opponents. He has gotten the nod in four consecutive matches, always tallying three or more clearances, accumulating 26, and posting five tackles (three won), three interceptions and four blocks, with one clean sheet.

Giovanni Leoni
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now