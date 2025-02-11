Giovanni Leoni News: Scores first goal

Leoni scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cagliari.

In what marked his sixth appearance of the season, and his third consecutive starting appearance, Leoni netted his first goal of the campaign by knocking in a header on a well-placed cross from Ange-Yone Bonny. Additionally, this marked the first shot on target for Leoni, who also completed a season-high 67 passes in the defeat.