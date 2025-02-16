Fantasy Soccer
Giovanni Leoni headshot

Giovanni Leoni News: Sent off early against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Leoni was red-carded at the 31st minute of Sunday's game versus Roma for stopping a clear-cut scoring opportunity.

Leoni didn't record starts before getting expelled for fouling Matias Soule who was about to enter the box. He'll be unavailable for Saturday's home game against Bologna. Botond Balogh or Lautaro Valenti will partner with Alessandro Vogliacco in the next match.

Giovanni Leoni
Parma
More Stats & News
