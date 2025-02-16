Giovanni Leoni News: Sent off early against Roma
Leoni was red-carded at the 31st minute of Sunday's game versus Roma for stopping a clear-cut scoring opportunity.
Leoni didn't record starts before getting expelled for fouling Matias Soule who was about to enter the box. He'll be unavailable for Saturday's home game against Bologna. Botond Balogh or Lautaro Valenti will partner with Alessandro Vogliacco in the next match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now