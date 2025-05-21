Giovanni Reyna News: Struggles for minutes

Reyna scored two goals on three shots to go along with two chances created and 15 crosses in 16 appearances (three starts) this season.

Reyna started the season battling a long injury spell but still struggled to see time after returning, only appearing in 16 games for around 350 minutes of play. This now makes it consecutive seasons failing to find regular time with Dortmund, a tough break for the once-promising American attacker. That said, he will likely look for a move this offseason, as a new location seems to be the best bet for a player who can't stay fit and see quality time in Germany.