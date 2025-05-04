Fantasy Soccer
Giuseppe Pezzella headshot

Giuseppe Pezzella News: Busy but imprecivse against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Pezzella recorded one shot (zero on goal), five clearances, one block and seven crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lazio.

Pezzella held up defensively and led his side in deliveries with a wide margin but linked up with a teammate just once. He has logged six or more crosses in his last three appearances, amassing 23 (six accurate) and recording five key passes, one corner, four tackles (three won) and eight clearances.

Giuseppe Pezzella
Empoli
