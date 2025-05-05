Goduine Koyalipou News: Scores opener in win
Koyalipou scored a goal off three shots (two on target) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.
Koyalipou had another decisive contribution for his team, this time opening the scoring after the opposing defense failed to clear a corner kick in the 21st minute. After a slow start of campaign, the forward bounced back with three goals over the last five games, having started the last four.
