Goduine Koyalipou headshot

Goduine Koyalipou News: Scores opener in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Koyalipou scored a goal off three shots (two on target) during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Koyalipou had another decisive contribution for his team, this time opening the scoring after the opposing defense failed to clear a corner kick in the 21st minute. After a slow start of campaign, the forward bounced back with three goals over the last five games, having started the last four.

